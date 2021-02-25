Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Prince Mosley!
Prince is a senior at Minor High School with a 4.13 GPA. He is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, and President of both Student Council and Health Occupation Students of America. In addition, he passionately serves the community through Phi Gamma Rho and is also a Certified Patient Care Technician. His commitment to excellence is always present.
Prince, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
