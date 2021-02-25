Pelham City Schools passes plan for teacher pay raises

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Pelham City Schools:
At its Feb. 22 meeting, the Pelham Board of Education voted to implement plans for a new, locally funded pay raise for teachers set to begin in the 2021-2022 school year.
Pelham City Schools Board of Education President Rick Rhoades said, “Our teachers are at the heart of the success of our students and our school system, and our employees are among our greatest assets. Our Board of Education has made recruiting and retaining Great Educators a priority and a commitment since our school system began.”
According to Superintendent Scott Coefield, “We’ve had situations in the past where great teachers might look at our pay and say, ‘We love Pelham and want to teach in Pelham, but the pay difference is pretty significant.’ This latest round of teacher pay raises makes us more competitive, and we’re in a much better position to hire and retain outstanding teachers. In addition to closing the gaps, all of our teachers have benefitted from the changes and seen pay increases.”
The Pelham Board of Education will now be allocating approximately $1.3 million dollars more per year for employee pay and benefits than they did when the system started in 2014. This includes the three locally funded pay raises (not including state raises), an employer paid life insurance policy, academic supplements, extraordinary compensation, and scholarships for teachers pursuing National Board Certification.
The 2021-2022 pay raise is the largest of the three raises that have been implemented. “The Board is excited to take this bold step,” said Board of Education Vice President Angie Hester. “We love and appreciate our teachers, and this is a long term commitment to show how much we value teachers in Pelham City Schools.”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.