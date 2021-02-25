Opioid deaths increased in Jefferson County in 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department is reporting opioid overdose deaths are up dramatically.
County leaders said from January to October of last year, overdoses jumped 37 percent over the same period in 2019.
Opioids are drugs like heroin, fentanyl and medications like hydrocodone and oxycodone.
The county wants to remind you there is virtual training about the use of Naloxone or Narcan injections to reverse the effects of overdoses. You can email naloxonetraining@jcdh for more information about the program.
There is also help for people struggling with addiction through the Recovery Resource Center, which is part of the Crisis Center at 205-458-3377.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.