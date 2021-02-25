Oak Mountain beats Hoover to advance to Final Four

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oak Mountain boys basketball team beat Hoover 43-30 Thursday afternoon in the 7A Northwest Regional Championship at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Oak Mountain advances to the Final Four for a second straight year and second time in school history. “It’s a big accomplishment, it’s really what we were planning on since the beginning of the season,” said Oak Mountain guard Noah Young.
Hoover led by four at the half, but the Eagles went on an 8-0 run in the 4th to distance themselves. Oak Mountain’s Matthew Heiberger had two dunks in the game and Noah Young led the Eagles with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Hoover’s Colby Carter led the Bucs in scoring with 11 points.
Oak Mountain will face Auburn in the 7A semis next week in Birmingham.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.