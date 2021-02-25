New putting green for state veteran’s home in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs in partnership with the Alabama Golf Course Superintendents Association announced the completion of an artificial putting green at the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veteran’s Home in Pell City.
Donors from veterans service organizations and others in the turfgrass industry made building the green possible for the home’s residents.
The artificial green was constructed by Ken Healy of Ideal Synthetic Surfaces with volunteer labor from the Alabama Golf Course Superintendents Association.
A “ribbon cutting” ceremony was held Thursday, February 25.
