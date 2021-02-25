Erron Brown indicted in 2 counts for 2018 Thanksgiving mall shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of shooting two people at the Riverchase Galleria Thanksgiving night in 2018 has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury.
The jury indicted Erron Brown on two counts of assault, for firing a gun during a dispute and injuring a man and a 12-year-old girl.
Hoover police responding to the shooting and wound up shooting and killing E.J. Bradford, who was not committing a crime.
Bradford’s family has filed a wrongful death suit in the case.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.