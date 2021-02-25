Clear skies and sunshine expected Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Thursday morning with a few sprinkles into Green and Hale counties. After that moves through very shortly, we are expecting our skies to clear and sunshine to roll in, as soon as it rises that is.
Our temps are very mild this morning, starting out in the 40s to 50s.
Accutrack radar is expected to be pretty quiet for most of the day.
And our satellite imagery isn’t showing much cloud cover across the southeast.
Taking a look at the next 24 hours, we see mostly clear skies this afternoon. At around 2 p.m., our temps will likely warm into the low 70s, with mostly sunny skies and light winds.
Clouds are expected to begin rolling in this evening. By 9 p.m., we will likely see mostly cloudy skies and temps into the 50s.
Forecast models are showing rain, especially for our northern counties, to begin in our overnight hours. By 3 a.m. Friday, most areas north of the I-20/59 corridor will likely see rainfall, with temps falling into the 40s. We’re not talking about an all day rain event. By Friday afternoon the rain will likely taper off, clouds will likely linger with highs only making into the mid 60s.
Look for a few scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies for the weekend.
Rainfall potential for Friday through the weekend shows areas north of the 20/59 corridor could see over 2-inches, while areas south of that line could see a quarter of an inch to a trace.
The overnight hours of Sunday night into early Monday morning could bring rain and thunderstorms.
Temps could soar into the upper 70s this weekend. After the cold front, which could bring those early Monday morning storms pushes through, look for highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s for our next work week.
