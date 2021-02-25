The Black Tax: Race and Housing

Late last year, sociologists Junia Howell, Ph.D and Elizabeth Korver-Glenn, Ph.D, published a study arguing that over 40 years after congress outlawed redlining, the continuing practice of calculating a home’s value based on sales of homes in that same neighborhood perpetuates discrimination. “We outlawed the explicit use of race and the explicit use of those maps in determining how much a home should be worth and how risky an investment it was. However, we continue to use the practice that they put in place in the 1930s which is using comparable sales or past sales to determine how much a current house should be worth” said Howell, an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh, who adds this is not just a problem for people of color. “The broader inequality that this is creating is hurting us all. It led to in many ways the housing crash in 2008 which we all saw had detrimental impacts across our whole economy on our whole society, and we have rebounded in various ways in the housing market, but sadly because we haven’t really dealt with some of these underlying mechanisms of appraisal inequality we are actually seeing even larger racial inequality in appraised values post-housing crash than before.” A look at median home prices in Birmingham, Homewood and Hoover shows how dramatically Birmingham prices have lagged over just the last 20 years.