West Alabama Works organizing drive-thru job fair in Demopolis Thursday

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works helped coordinate a drive-thru job fair set for Thursday in Demopolis.
That’s where a renewable energy company has decided to open a new plant. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Partners partnered with West Alabama Works. They’re hosting a drive-thru job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Demopolis Civic Center.
The company wants to hire more than 100 people for entry level positions and skilled jobs. People don’t even have to get out of their car to get interviewed.
“As individuals come through, we’re going to ask for your resume. We’re going to work with the HR Department at Pinnacle and they’re going to evaluate these resumes and then we’ll pull you over to a certain area and they’ll do a job interview either in your car or a safe distance out there on the premises,” West Alabama Works President Donny Jones explained.
Pay ranges from $15 to $30 an hour for jobs that need to be filled.
