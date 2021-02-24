Water crisis continues in Reform following a winter freeze

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Reform in Pickens County is distributing donated water to residents.
WBRC found several people seeking help at Reform’s Municipal Building. That’s where people are able to fill up jugs and containers with non-drinkable water to flush toilets and wash. Folks are also able to get bottled water there as well.
New leaks formed in the town’s water system during a freeze last Monday, according to mayor Melody Davis. Since then, water pressure is low in some parts of town. But some people living in high elevated places like near Reform Elementary School don’t have any water at all.
WBRC spoke to one man who lost running water Monday and Mayor Davis.
“Well we don’t have any water for cooking, stuff like that. Flushing the toilet,” LC Sullivan explained
“I feel your pain. I understand your pain. I love my community. I just want you to know that we are working with due diligence to get this resolved,” Mayor Davis told us.
Mayor Davis said agreements with the Marathon truck stop and New Life Church will host a company that’s brought in portable showers for Reform residents. Davis added they’ve also brought in help to try and track down leaks that have slowed water service in Reform to a drip.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.