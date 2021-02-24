WATCH: Hewitt-Trussville girls’ basketball beats Vestavia on last second shot

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hewitt-Trussville girls’ basketball team beat Vestavia Hills 48-46 Wednesday morning in the 7A Northeast Region Championship to advance to the Final Four.
Tied at 46 with 20 seconds left in the game, Hewitt’s Amiya Payne made a last second shot to lift the Huskies past the Rebels 48-46. This was the fourth matchup between these two teams this season. Vestavia had won the previous three in close games.
This is Hewitt’s first trip to the Final Four since 2019.
