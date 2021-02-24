Tuscaloosa mayor wants to wait before ending emergency rules in place for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Walt Maddox told Tuscaloosa city councilors things continue improving when it comes to COVID-19 numbers going down.
The mayor also thinks the city should stay in a state of emergency a little longer, despite a drop in cases there.
Mayor Maddox said that hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are down. City leaders were also given information that only 15 of 43 people in DCH hospitals sick with the virus are Tuscaloosa residents.
Rules to protect city employees from the spread of coronavirus since December are still in effect. Tuscaloosa City Hall is open to the public by appointment only. The city also shutdown city owned buildings like the Amphitheater and the River Market.
“I want to make certain though that staying under this makes us eligible for as much FEMA reimbursement and CARES Act reimbursement as possible. It’s a good benefit for us making our case too under grant conditions as well,” Maddox said.
He also wants to wait and see what legislation Congress comes up with regarding money that could be available for cities dealing with coronavirus related issues.
