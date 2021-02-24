TSA hiring for summer travel at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Transportation Security Administration or TSA leaders said travel is going to return this summer, and they said they will be ready.
The TSA is hiring about 6,000 new workers, some of them at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The employees are set to be in place by the summer.
They are expecting the summer travel season to return to normal levels because of COVID-19 vaccines.
Click here for a link to apply for TSA jobs in Birmingham. The salary is between $16.55 and $23.64 an hour.
