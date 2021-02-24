Tax relief for some folks in Alabama affected by winter storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) is offering tax relief to Alabama taxpayers who live in or have a business in federally declared disaster areas where damage was caused by recent winter storms.
ALDOR will grant filing extensions to taxpayers directly affected by the winter storms. Those taxpayers have until June 15, 2021, to file tax returns due on or after Feb. 11, 2021, and before June 15, 2021.
Penalty relief will be provided during the extension period. Affected taxpayers filing for Individual Income Tax, Corporate Income Tax, Pass-through Entities, Business Privilege Tax, or Withholding Tax may submit a penalty waiver request using the Department’s Form PWR, which can be accessed on the Department’s website at:https://revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/fpwr0920.pdf.
Taxpayers may submit the form to the Department’s Income Tax Administration Division at the address on the form. Taxpayers may contact the following ALDOR offices by telephone for any additional filing guidance:
- Sales and Use Tax: 334-242-1490
- Individual Income Tax: 334-353-0602
- Corporate Income Tax: 334-242-1200
- Pass-through Entities: 334-242-1033
- Business Privilege Tax: 334-353-7923
- Withholding Tax: 334-242-1300
For more information on this relief, including a list of the eligible localities, view the IRS announcement at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/victims-of-texas-winter-storms-get-deadline-extensions-and-other-tax-relief.
