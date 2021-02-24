Spain Park holds on to beat Huntsville 51-50

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Spain Park boys basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 2016 after beating Huntsville 51-50 in the 7A Northeast Region Championship at Jacksonville State University on Wednesday afternoon.
Trailing by one with two minutes left in the 4th quarter, Spain Park’s Cam Crawford scored to give the Jaguars a one-point advantage. After missed opportunities from both teams down the stretch, Huntsville had a chance to win with a last second shot, but the ball bounced off the rim. Spain Park holds on to win 51-50 to advance in Class 7A.
“When we were out on the court, a call didn’t go our way, a shot didn’t go our way, I just had to keep telling them one step at a time and I felt like we were built for this, like our coaches always say we’re built for games like this,” said Spain Park forward Cam Crawford.
Spain Park will play Tuesday in the Final Four.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.