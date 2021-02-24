PNC Bank robbed, police still searching for suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department investigators are conducting a bank robbery investigation after a PNC Bank is robbed.
According to police, the PNC Bank located at 9648 Parkway East, was robbed on Tuesday, February 23 just before 4:30 p.m.
Police reports say the suspect approached the counter and presented a note to the teller. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the bank. The suspect fled the scene traveling northbound on Roebuck Drive in a black Nissan Altima with no tag.
Police say the suspect was wearing a black hat, grey sweatshirt, white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black mask.
If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to this robbery, police ask that you contact the B.P.D. Robbery Division at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
