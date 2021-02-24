PG&E wildfire victims sue former management for neglect

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric sign is shown outside of a PG&E building in San Francisco. A trust representing more than 80,000 victims of deadly wildfires ignited by Pacific Gas and Electric's rickety electrical grid is suing nearly two dozen of the utility's former executives and board members for alleged dereliction of their duty to ensure the equipment wouldn't kill people. The complaint filed Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in San Francisco Superior Court is an offshoot of a $13.5 billion settlement that PG&E reached with the wildfire victims while the utility was mired in bankruptcy from January 2019 through June last year. (Source: Jeff Chiu)