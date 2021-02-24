Northport mayor helps woman after she was thrown to ground, suspect arrested

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon joked he can still run after running toward a woman who was in trouble Wednesday morning.
Herndon posted on Facebook that he saw a man throw a woman to the ground on 20th Avenue. Herndon ran toward them as he said the man tried to force the woman into the car.
Herndon said the man released the woman, got in his car and sped off. The mayor called 911 and he said Northport Police had the man in custody within five minutes.
Herndon said, “Friends always be aware of your surroundings. Never be afraid to help.”
