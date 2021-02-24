JSU back in FCS Top 25 Poll as Gamecocks prep for home opener

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -Jacksonville State found itself back in the polls on Monday, when STATS released its first FCS Top 25 of the 2021 Spring season. The Gamecocks (3-1) are ranked 16th in the initial rankings of the non-traditional season after not being ranked in the 2020 preseason poll.
It’s JSU’s first appearance in the polls since being ranked No. 18 on Oct. 28 of 2019. The rankings set up a Top-25 showdown at Burgess-Snow Field on Sunday at 3 p.m., when the Gamecocks host No. 23 Tennessee Tech (1-0) in the Gamecocks’ first game of the spring.
The Golden Eagles are coming off a 27-21 win over Austin Peay on Sunday in their opener. It will be the first game between two ranked teams at Burgess-Snow Field since No. 16 JSU upended No. 4 Eastern Washington 49-45 on Sept. 14, 2019.
JSU enters the spring with a 3-1 record and riding a three-game winning streak after playing four nonconference games in the fall. A season opening loss at Florida State was followed by wins over Mercer, North Alabama an Florida International to give the Gamecocks the best fall season of any team in the FCS. JSU’s win over FIU was its first over an FBS program since 2013.
JSU and Tennessee Tech kickoff Sunday at 3pm.
