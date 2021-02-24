First Alert for light showers Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! You’ll need the jacket before you walk out the door today. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s and 40s. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing a dry sweep indicating no rain across the state. We aren’t dealing with much cloud cover either. It is going to be another beautiful spring-like day across Central Alabama. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a few clouds possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are forecast to warm up quickly today with most of us in the mid 60s by noon. High temperatures are forecast to approach the low to mid 70s. It will be a wonderful day for a walk or jog in the park. Plan for southwest winds today at 5-10 mph with gusts around 15 mph. Clouds are forecast to increase after sunset as a weak cold front moves into our area. We all stay dry through 7 p.m. this evening.
First Alert for Showers Tonight: A weak cold front should move through Central Alabama late this evening and tonight. Rain could begin in west Alabama as early as 7 p.m. with showers spreading to the east. I think rain will likely move along the I-65 area between 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Most of the rain that falls will remain light as moisture appears to be limited with this weak cold front. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 40s Thursday morning. I think most of us end up dry for tomorrow morning’s commute.
Dry Thursday: Good news is that Thursday is shaping up to be dry after tonight’s rain chances. We’ll likely start off with some cloud cover with a mix of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Take advantage of the dry weather tomorrow because rain chances increase Friday.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning. A surge of moisture will move in from the west Thursday night giving us increasing rain chances. I think rain will be likely Friday morning. You might want to allow some extra time to get to your destination as rain falls and roads become slick. Models are hinting that this system will stall across the Southeast, but there remains some uncertainty on exactly where it will stall. I’m leaning with north Alabama as the targeted area to see the heaviest rainfall Friday and into the weekend. The axis of rain will likely move off to the north and east by Friday evening leaving us drier by Friday night. Temperatures are forecast to be cooler Friday afternoon thanks to cloud cover and showers. Plan for high temperatures in the lower 60s for Birmingham. Areas to the north could see highs staying in the mid to upper 50s. Areas south of I-20 could see highs in the mid 60s.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be unsettled with opportunities for showers. Good news is that I don’t see a washout for Saturday and Sunday. The main axis of rainfall will likely set up across northern Mississippi, Tennessee, and into north Alabama. Areas along and south of I-20 will trend drier than areas to the north. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for showers Saturday and a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. Big story will be the warm temperatures. We could see highs in the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. It will definitely feel like spring this weekend!
Cold Front Moves Through Early Next Week: Models continue to show differences on exactly when our next cold front will move through the area early next week. The European model continues to stall the front across our area giving us warmer temperatures and higher rain chances Monday. The GFS has the front moving through with us drying out and turning colder Monday afternoon. We’ll hold on to a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms Monday with drier conditions expected by the middle of next week. We are not forecasting any severe weather threats for now, but we can’t rule out a strong storm or two Sunday into Monday. I don’t see any signs of really cold air over the next 7-10 days. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 60s early next week with temperatures warming back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by next Thursday-Saturday.
