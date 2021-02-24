First Alert for light showers Wednesday night

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning. A surge of moisture will move in from the west Thursday night giving us increasing rain chances. I think rain will be likely Friday morning. You might want to allow some extra time to get to your destination as rain falls and roads become slick. Models are hinting that this system will stall across the Southeast, but there remains some uncertainty on exactly where it will stall. I’m leaning with north Alabama as the targeted area to see the heaviest rainfall Friday and into the weekend. The axis of rain will likely move off to the north and east by Friday evening leaving us drier by Friday night. Temperatures are forecast to be cooler Friday afternoon thanks to cloud cover and showers. Plan for high temperatures in the lower 60s for Birmingham. Areas to the north could see highs staying in the mid to upper 50s. Areas south of I-20 could see highs in the mid 60s.