Exclusive two-week window opens Wednesday for small businesses applying for PPP loans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden is moving small businesses to the front of the line to get COVID-related help from the government, and that’s good news for some local businesses.
Dr. Alexia Vaughn is the owner of Advanced Eye Care.
She said the Paycheck Protection Program is keeping her small business afloat.
President Biden said many small businesses were muscled out of getting that lifeline last time because of bigger companies.
But starting Wednesday, small businesses like Dr. Vaughn’s, will have a two-week exclusive window to apply for the loans.
Dr. Vaughn said she hasn’t been able to see as many patients as she did before the pandemic hit because of social distancing guidelines.
And she’s had to pay even more money for face masks, shields, and disinfecting supplies.
She said those items are absolutely necessary because, being and eye doctor, she has to get very close to her patients’ faces and those costs add up.
Dr. Vaughn employs five people at her Homewood office and said the PPP loans will keep them all working.
“The number on expense is payroll. We have to keep people working. Number two, it helps with just general business overhead. Keep people working, of course, if you don’t have rent, if you can’t pay your overhead then you don’t have a business to begin with. So, it will be more of that general type expenses,” Dr. Vaughn said.
That two-week exclusive window is scheduled to open Wednesday.
