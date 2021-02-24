COVID-19 testing still widely available

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With COVID-19 cases dropping and more vaccines becoming available, what about testing? Is it still widely available?
Right now, getting vaccine shots in arms is a priority for the state and local health agencies but testing is still very important and is still available for you.
There are dozens of COVID-19 testing sites around Jefferson County. Some of them are free for the uninsured while others require an upfront payment. Most are by appointment only while a few don’t require them.
Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health says even though COVID cases are going declining, it doesn’t mean we need to let our guard down, especially if the variants start spreading more in the community.
“Even though the numbers are coming down, we still have a lot of COVID floating around passing fast through the community and the only way you can make sure that you still take precautions and are protected is to get tested,” Dr. Hicks said.
Hicks says if you come down with symptoms do not hesitate to get tested. You can find a list of testing locations by clicking here.
