Birmingham’s Habitat for Humanity helping make home ownership a reality for dozens of families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home ownership is part of the American dream. Birmingham’s Habitat for Humanity is helping more than 100 families’ dreams come true.
Habitat is planning to bring 125 new homes to the Hopewell area.
“We have acquired about 50 acres of property on two different parcels,” says Patricia Burch, Executive Director Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham. “One is approximately 35 acres and it is in unincorporated Jefferson County. The other one is 14 acres and it is in the city of Bessemer.”
For the first time ever, they’ll develop a mixed income housing community. With homes ranging from 1200 to 1800 square feet, from garden homes, to larger sized homes.
“It will be for families who are just starting out,” says Burch. “To families who are a little bit more established and for workforce housing. With all the development in that area, there’s a need for housing.”
Burch says, the pandemic has changed the way they operate and build houses.
“We are not able to utilize volunteers in the same way that we used to,” says Burch. “We used to have 25 volunteers on a site and with the COVID protocols we can’t have that many. So we are doing a lot more with subcontractors which also increases our cost.”
Burch says construction should begin this summer. If you’re interested in volunteering or owning a Habitat home, visithabitatbirmingham.org/
