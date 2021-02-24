Alabama woman wanted for armed robbery and homicide arrested in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A woman wanted in Alabama for first-degree armed robbery and felony homicide was arrested in Lake Charles Wednesday.
Amanda Buras, 33, is wanted out of Shelby County, Alabama.
Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department, said officers with the Combined Anti-Drug Team received information Wednesday on Buras’ whereabouts.
Buras was apprehended through a joint effort of the Lake Charles Police Department, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
Buras faces local charges of possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Buras is being housed at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, awaiting extradition back to Alabama.
