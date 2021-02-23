When will Birmingham area Walmart locations get COVID-19 vaccine?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vaccination efforts are ramping up across the state with 16 Birmingham area Walmart locations set to start administering COVID-19 vaccine. That is in addition to 77 other locations across the state. But, officials said it’s going to be a slow process for the Jefferson County locations.
Birmingham city Councilman, Hunter Williams, has been coordinating with Walmart to get vaccine into the Jefferson County area stores. They were originally left out of Walmart’s state vaccination plan. Williams said that just means it’s going to be a gradual rollout.
He said the company is still working to get approval from the government to be able to administer vaccinations at each new location. Williams said Walmart is also still working out staffing and storage logistics for each site.
He said you can already schedule appointments in other Alabama counties because those locations were part of Walmart’s original plan and are already government approved.
He said Jefferson County locations will start opening up during the month of March.
“It will look like something similar to the phases,” Williams said. “Phase one, two, three and so on until they build up to all 16 of those locations.”
WBRC reached out to Walmart directly for an answer on when they will have COVID-19 vaccines and start allowing Jefferson County appointments, but they did not get back to us.
Williams said he believes they will start opening up Birmingham appointments on their website within the next two weeks.
You can click here to find a vaccination appointment at Walmart.
