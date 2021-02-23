United States reaches grim milestone: 500,000 deaths; Alabama mother shares her story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States has reached another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.
Half a million people have died from the virus in the U.S. as efforts continue to get people vaccinated.
We have now surpassed that 500,000 mark and Mellie Nese Dudley can’t help but think of her own daughters.
Both of them died from COVID-19 last year.
Dudley is still heartbroken over the loss of her only two children: Dr. Angela Lowery and Phyllis Floyd.
Both losing the battle with COVID-19 last summer.
But Dudley said she’s doing her part to help stop the spread of the virus.
She’s been keeping her distance from others, wearing her mask and she received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Dudley is encouraging others to get the vaccine when they are eligible.
“I had no idea, but no one had the idea that over 500,000 people would pass away because of this virus. I don’t wish that on anyone losing both of their daughters like I did. You don’t want to lose not one family member, but when you lose your only two children…that’s sad,” Dudley said.
Ms. Dudley said she’s only had mild side effects from the vaccine, including a sore arm and some cramping in her hands and feet.
But she said those symptoms quickly went away, and were worth it, especially when you think about the more than 500,000 people who have died from this virus.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.