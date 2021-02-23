Tuscaloosa for Texas: Group gathering supplies Tuesday before traveling to Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group in Tuscaloosa is rushing to get supplies together for those in need in Texas after the Lone Star State suffered massive power failures in the past week.
It hits particularly close to home for this group because several of them are from Texas themselves.
A group of Tuscaloosa people have gotten together to help, and are loading up a trailer full of non-perishable essential supplies in partnership with Austin Mutual Aid, a relief agency in Texas. They’re gathering things like peanut butter, toothpaste and PPE between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Grace Presbyterian in Tuscaloosa.
“I, as a former Texan, just felt so incapable of helping, you feel like you can’t do anything, so to be able to put a small box together of things like toilet paper, paper goods, it makes us all feel like we are doing something bigger than all of us,” said Maggie Yancey, organizer.
A list of needed items was provided:
- snacks (individually wrapped)
- bread
- canned meat
- peanut butter
- soup (in pouches not cans if possible)
- PPE
- masks and sanitizer
- cleaning wipes
- trash bags
- diapers
- formula
- feminine products
- tooth brushes/paste
- water
They are not accepting any clothing for this drive, just nonperishable food and personal care items.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.