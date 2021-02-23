Tiger Woods in bad accident, first responders use ‘jaws of life’ to rescue him

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WBRC) - Golfer Tiger Woods was rescued from a serious car accident Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
According to a tweet by the LA County Sheriff’s Office, Woods was injured in the crash around 7:12 a.m. He was the driver and only person in the car.
Firefighters and paramedics used the “jaws of life” to get Woods out of his car.
According to Fox News, Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg released a statement following the crash.
“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Steinberg said.
