So, you’re fully vaccinated, now what?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - So, you’ve received your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but does that mean you can go back to doing all the things you did before the pandemic?
The short answer is not yet.
While the Centers for Disease Control said more than 19 million Americans are fully vaccinated, there is still a vast amount of the population that hasn’t received a single shot.
Jefferson County’s Medical Director of Disease Control, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said we’re all ready to return to our normal, pre-COVID activities, like seeing family and friends again and traveling.
But Dr. Willeford said before you take the trip to grandma’s house, you’ll want to make sure as many people as possible in your group have been vaccinated.
But the fact remains that young children are still not able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and that’s where visiting loved ones can get tricky.
“That may be an opportunity where…you know, maybe the parents that have been vaccinated may go see that person, maybe the kid be with someone else for a little while. I think you can do it once everyone’s vaccinated just because you do have a robust protection, but you really are going to have to make an individual family decision of like…you know…how much risk is there here and how much vulnerable is the person that we’re going to be that we’re going to be visiting,” Dr. Willeford explained.
As far as traveling is concerned, Dr. Willeford said if you’re fully vaccinated, it’s safer for you to travel now, than it was say six months ago, but it’s still not 100% safe.
And yes, you still need to wear a mask if you’re full vaccinated because while the vaccine does a good job at preventing you from getting COVID-19, it’s not yet clear how good it is from preventing your from spreading it to others.
