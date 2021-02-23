So, you’re fully vaccinated, now what?

“That may be an opportunity where…you know, maybe the parents that have been vaccinated may go see that person, maybe the kid be with someone else for a little while. I think you can do it once everyone’s vaccinated just because you do have a robust protection, but you really are going to have to make an individual family decision of like…you know…how much risk is there here and how much vulnerable is the person that we’re going to be that we’re going to be visiting,” Dr. Willeford explained.