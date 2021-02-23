Mountain Brook headed to fifth straight Final Four

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Spartans will make its fifth straight Final Four appearance next Monday after beating Huffman 63-47 in the 6A Northeast Region Championship Tuesday afternoon.
Spartans head coach Tyler Davis says he’s excited to experience this in his first year as head coach.
“It’s emotional to be able to do this following a legend like Bucky and being able to come into this program and build it with him. With the pressure we have to do this, we talk about pressure is a privilege, but what I’m most satisfied and proud of these guys is going through this adversity that we’ve had to go through this year and these guys building each other up and buying in,” Davis said.
Bo Barber led the Spartans Tuesday with 19 points.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.