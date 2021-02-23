First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It’s a cold start to the day with most locations in the low to mid 30s. A few spots to our north have dropped into the upper 20s. One reason for the cold temperatures is thanks to a clear sky and dry conditions. First Alert AccuTrack is showing zero cloud cover across Central Alabama, the state, and for most of the Southeast. High pressure is in place today and it will provide us with beautiful spring-like weather. You’ll need the jackets this morning, but you won’t need it by this afternoon. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 60s today with plenty of sunshine and a blue sky. Plan for westerly winds today at 5-10 mph. It will be a beautiful day for all outdoor activities. Take advantage of this perfect weather while we have it!
Sunshine Continues Wednesday: We’ll start tomorrow morning off cool with temperatures in the lower 40s and a clear sky. Tomorrow is going to be another beautiful spring-like day with temperatures approaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. High temperatures will remain 8-10 degrees above average for the end of February. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but a few clouds are forecast to move into west Alabama during the evening hours.
Small Chance for Showers Wednesday Night: A weak disturbance is forecast to move into Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A few showers will be possible during the overnight hours, but not much rain is expected to fall across our area. Most spots will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 40s Thursday morning.
Thursday’s Forecast: Thursday is shaping up to be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 60s as slightly cooler air tries to filter into North Alabama. Areas south of I-20 could see highs in the lower 70s.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of our next cold front. Models are hinting this system could stall across the Southeast producing waves of showers and a few thunderstorms Friday into the weekend. Both of our long range models continue to support moderate rainfall moving into Central Alabama Friday morning and continuing into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will trend cooler thanks to clouds and higher rain chances with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rainfall totals could be impressive for parts of North Alabama with some areas recording up to 1-2 inches of rain through Sunday. Rest of Central Alabama could pick up around a half inch to one inch of rain Friday with higher totals north and west of Birmingham.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking unsettled with several opportunities to see showers. Best chance for rainfall will likely occur in North Alabama. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with a 30% chance for showers Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances could increase if the boundary shifts farther south into our area. It will be very warm this weekend with highs well into the 70s. Rain chances could linger across the area as we head into next Monday and Tuesday.
Have a safe Tuesday!
