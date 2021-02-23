First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It’s a cold start to the day with most locations in the low to mid 30s. A few spots to our north have dropped into the upper 20s. One reason for the cold temperatures is thanks to a clear sky and dry conditions. First Alert AccuTrack is showing zero cloud cover across Central Alabama, the state, and for most of the Southeast. High pressure is in place today and it will provide us with beautiful spring-like weather. You’ll need the jackets this morning, but you won’t need it by this afternoon. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 60s today with plenty of sunshine and a blue sky. Plan for westerly winds today at 5-10 mph. It will be a beautiful day for all outdoor activities. Take advantage of this perfect weather while we have it!