4 dead in Montgomery house fire Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people are dead after a house fire in Montgomery Monday night.
According to Assistant Fire Chief S. L. Cooper, around 10:51 p.m., firefighters were called to a home located in the 1800 block of Gibson Street. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the roof and front of the house.
Cooper says crews were told people may still be inside the home. Firefighters searched the house and discovered four people, all confirmed to have died.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The victims’ identities have not been released.
