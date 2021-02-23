Clinical trial at UAB studying way to clear ‘brain fog’ from COVID-19

The activities might include “cooking a meal with more than three ingredients, starting a conversation, remembering medication, doing the laundry or making out a shopping list,” Taub said. “There are perceived and often real barriers to carrying out cognitive activities. Part of the requirement of the program is that participants have a caregiver or person who lives with them who can prompt them to do this homework when they are at home. We also call them once a week for the first month after the end of training and then once a month for the next 11 months to help participants hold onto their gains.”