City of Birmingham hosts water drive for 3 cities impacted by recent snow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will host a bottled water drive for Reform, Alabama; Hamilton, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi after the cities either lost their total water system or partial water system following last week’s snow event. Some neighbors in those cities have no water to drink, to cook with or to flush toilets.
The City of Birmingham will ONLY collect bottled water and gallon water jugs at Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Rev Abraham Woods Blvd., on the following days:
7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Thursday, Feb. 25
Friday, Feb. 26
7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Anyone interested in signing up as a Winter Storm Volunteer at Boutwell, should visit Hands on Birmingham at https://bit.ly/37B6UWb.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.