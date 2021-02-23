Chelsea basketball headed to 6A Final Four for first time

By Christina Chambers | February 23, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 12:49 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chelsea girls basketball team is headed to the 6A Final Four for the first time in school history. The Hornets defeated Huffman 58-43 Tuesday morning to take home it’s first-ever NE Region Championship.

Chelsea’s Mackenzie Titus and Sophia Brown led the Hornets in scoring with 14 points a piece.

“I don’t have the words. This is a feeling I never thought I’d get to experience,” said Chelsea’s Ellen Fleming.

Chelsea will play the winner of Carver-Montgomery/Eufaula in the Final Four.

