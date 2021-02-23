Chelsea basketball headed to 6A Final Four for first time

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chelsea girls basketball team is headed to the 6A Final Four for the first time in school history. The Hornets defeated Huffman 58-43 Tuesday morning to take home it’s first-ever NE Region Championship.
Chelsea’s Mackenzie Titus and Sophia Brown led the Hornets in scoring with 14 points a piece.
“I don’t have the words. This is a feeling I never thought I’d get to experience,” said Chelsea’s Ellen Fleming.
Chelsea will play the winner of Carver-Montgomery/Eufaula in the Final Four.
