Actor Danny Glover supports unionization at Amazon in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Actor Danny Glover, from movies like Lethal Weapon, Angels in the Outfield and The Color Purple, traveled to Bessemer Monday to support unionization at Amazon’s facility.
Glover has supported similar unionization efforts before, but the actor was part of a pro-union rally Monday.
The roughly 5,000 workers at that facility are voting yes or no on unionization.
Voting is ongoing and results will be tallied at the end of next month.
This would be the first workers’ union for Amazon employees in the nation if it’s approved.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.