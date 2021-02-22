34-year-old woman found dead in home following fire in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A 34-year-old Midfield woman was found dead in a home following a fire early Sunday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner reports Tiffany Trenise Sara Adams was discovered when Midfield Fire Department responded to her house on reports of a fire.
Adams was found in the house and pronounced dead. The Midfield Fire Department and Midfield Police Department are investigating the cause of her death and the cause of the fire.
The coroner said the preliminary result of the autopsy indicates Adams’ death is not related to the residential fire, but the final cause of death is pending additional toxicology testing. There has been no evidence of foul play.
