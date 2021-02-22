Woman, 4-year-old killed in single-vehicle wreck in Sumter Co.

February 22, 2021

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman and 4 year old died Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Sumter County.

Authorities say the accident is believed to happen at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 17 near the 163 mile marker. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned in a creek. The vehicle was not found until approximately 11:30 a.m. the following day.

Gelise Nicole Hudgins, 28, and a 4 year old died at the scene.

No further information has been provided.

