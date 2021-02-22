UAB waives application fees for a week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Graduating high school seniors and students looking to transfer to the University of Alabama at Birmingham can apply to the university for free during the week of Feb. 22 to 26.
UAB leaders said they are waiving the application fees for a week as part of an initiative to provide equal access to potential students who are seeking higher education.
“Applying for college has looked different during this pandemic year, and we know that submitting applications for college can be daunting and costly,” said Bradley Barnes, Ph.D., vice provost of Enrollment Management at UAB. “We are excited to waive application fees this week as a way to help students in our state have the opportunity to apply to college. We hope that graduating high school seniors and transfer students alike take advantage of waived fees this week and consider submitting applications.”
As announced in fall 2020, UAB has waived standardized test scores for applicants through fall 2021.
