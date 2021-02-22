Tuscaloosa mayoral virtual debate set for Monday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Tuscaloosa mayoral election nearly two weeks away, two of the three candidates will participate in a virtual debate.
Election Day in Tuscaloosa is March 2. On Monday, non-profit 10-4 Corporation is host the debate at 6 p.m. Topics covered include race relations, economic opportunities and more.
Mayoral candidate Martin Houston and Mayor Walt Maddox have agreed to participate. Serena Fortenberry, who’s also running for mayor, is not participating due to the group’s affiliation with a city contract and a TPD diversity training program.
10-4 Corporation President Ransey O’Daniel says each candidate will be asked two or three questions.
“We want to improve race relations and I want to see what the candidates have to say about it. This is a way to hold politicians accountable. If they don’t do what they say, then vote them out,” said O’Daniel.
You can watch the virtual debate live at 6 p.m. by clicking here.
