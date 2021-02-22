Missing Center Point man found thanks to Project Lifesaver bracelet, ALEA

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 77-year-old missing man is back with his family thanks to his Project Lifesaver bracelet and the the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Aviation Unit.
ALEA was called out around 7:15 p.m. Saturday to help the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office look for Ronald Watkins of Center Point.
Watkins went missing from his home earlier in the day, which initiated the response by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
He was wearing a Project Lifesaver bracelet, which was utilized by the ALEA Aviation Unit to gather a quality signal and identify his exact location. Watkins was found near the intersection of Lake Drive and Huffman Road.
He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Project Lifesaver is a program designed to rapidly locate lost individuals who may have cognitive conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Down syndrome or autism. Individuals with these special bracelets transmit a “chirp” to enable specially trained ALEA Troopers and other law enforcement officers to use handheld antennae to locate lost individuals of all ages.
