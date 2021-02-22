Man charged with killing Birmingham Sgt. Wytasha Carter takes plea deal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man charged with killing Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter has entered a plea to capital murder of a law enforcement officer and two other charges.
The Office of District Attorney Danny Carr confirms Jeremy Elwin Owens was sentenced to life without parole on February 22. Owens also entered a plea to two counts of attempted murder based upon the shooting of Officer Luke Allums and for shooting at Birmingham Police Sgt. Talana Brown. He is sentenced to life for each of those offenses.
Carr’s office released a statement saying that though the plea agreement ends the criminal case, “we know the effects of this defendant’s actions will be felt by the Carter family, Birmingham Police Department and our community forever.”
Sgt. Carter was shot and killed on January 13, 2019 while he and Allums approached two suspects during a burglary around 1:59 a.m. in the 900 block of 5th Ave. N. Authorities say Owens shot the two officers after a pat-down revealed he was armed.
