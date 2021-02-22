Lawsuit filed against Karlos Dansby over planned grocery store in Five Points West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have new information on a lawsuit against NFL veteran and Birmingham native Karlos Dansby and his planned grocery store on Birmingham’s west side.
Back in June 2020, Dansby and his team Dansby Foods had plans to open up a grocery store at the old Winn-Dixie building in Five Points West near the Birmingham Crossplex. But now there are signs out front saying the space is available.
The lawsuit, filed by the property owner in October, claims Dansby and his team haven’t paid rent there. The lawsuit is seeking $81,000 in unpaid rent, late charges, court costs and fees.
The lawsuit says a five-year lease was signed in February 2020 and rent payments were supposed to start four months later.
Dansby’s attorneys answered the original complaint and admitted that no rent has been paid but said its due to “extenuating circumstances” and went on to lay out a number of reasons why they feel Dansby isn’t legally liable.
We’re still waiting to hear back from everybody involved in the case. There’s a virtual hearing on it in late March.
The Birmingham Business Journal reports that Karlos Dansby’s planned grocery store for Fairfield is still a go according to Fairfield’s mayor.
