2 Jefferson Co. educators recognized for going above & beyond during pandemic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers have really overcome a lot with teaching during this pandemic, but two teachers in Jefferson County have gone above and beyond.
Jasmine Deloach reached out to WBRC and wanted to recognize her daughter’s fifth-grade teacher, Mrs. Byers, and the assistant principal, Mrs. Wilson, at Kermit Johnson Elementary.
In the email, Deloach said the two educators come to her home after school to help her daughter and the rest of the siblings in sixth through 11th grades. She has offered Mrs. Byers gifts to thank her, but the teachers won’t accept them.
Deloach says she’s a single mother who struggles with keeping her kids on task while trying to juggle it all. She added that Mrs. Byers and Mrs. Wilson have made a major impact on her kids’ lives.
WBRC forwarded the email to a spokesperson with Jefferson County Schools and Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin wanted to recognize the educators with a surprise Zoom call to thank them for all they do.
“Covid is going to reveal to us, those people who are not so good employees, it’s going to magnify it. But for those who are exceptional teachers it’s going to magnify them too,” Dr. Gonsoulin said. “And so that’s what this has done. Your efforts, your response to serving our people, I’m proud of you.”
