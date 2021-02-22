First Alert for morning showers and afternoon sunshine Monday

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of our next cold front by the end of the week. Cloud cover will begin to increase across Central Alabama Thursday with a 20% chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid to upper 60s. A boundary of rain will likely setup across the Southeast producing waves of moderate rainfall. Figuring out where the rain will set up will determine how much rainfall we could see Friday and into the weekend. We’ll hold on to a 40% chance for rain Friday, but that could change as we get closer to the weekend. It is possible that the heaviest axis of rainfall could set up in north Alabama with lower rain chances as you go south of I-20. Plan for unsettled weather going into this weekend with unusually warm temperatures. We could see highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 50s. With temperatures warming up into the 70s, I can’t rule out isolated thunderstorm as we head into early next week.