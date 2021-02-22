First Alert for morning showers and afternoon sunshine Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are tracking scattered showers on our First Alert AccuTrack Radar this morning. All of this rain is associated with a weak cold front that will move through our area today. Rain that occurs will be light to moderate and should continue during the morning commute. Plan for rain likely before noon with breezy conditions ahead of the rainfall. Rainfall totals will likely add up around a quarter of an inch or less in most locations. It is a mild start to the day. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s and 50s. Once the cold front moves through, cloud cover is forecast to decrease this afternoon. We should see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this afternoon with high temperatures approaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. It should remain breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Evening commute should be dry and nice with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will likely cool into the 50s by 5 p.m.
Cooler Air Moves in Tonight: With a mostly clear sky and calm winds, temperatures are forecast to become chilly tonight. Most spots are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 30s. Make sure you grab the pets and bring them inside to keep them warm.
First Alert for Beautiful Weather Tuesday and Wednesday: If you are wanting a break from the rain and cold temperatures, you will absolutely love the forecast for tomorrow and Wednesday. We should see plenty of sunshine for both days with temperatures well above average. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid 60s tomorrow. By Wednesday, we could see high temperatures approaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be a nice tease to spring-like weather.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of our next cold front by the end of the week. Cloud cover will begin to increase across Central Alabama Thursday with a 20% chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid to upper 60s. A boundary of rain will likely setup across the Southeast producing waves of moderate rainfall. Figuring out where the rain will set up will determine how much rainfall we could see Friday and into the weekend. We’ll hold on to a 40% chance for rain Friday, but that could change as we get closer to the weekend. It is possible that the heaviest axis of rainfall could set up in north Alabama with lower rain chances as you go south of I-20. Plan for unsettled weather going into this weekend with unusually warm temperatures. We could see highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 50s. With temperatures warming up into the 70s, I can’t rule out isolated thunderstorm as we head into early next week.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Monday!
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.