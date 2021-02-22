Birmingham Police need help solving cold case murder from 2018

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help in solving a cold case murder from 2018.
Kijuan Ulysses Harrell was murdered on June 23, 2018.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Valley Avenue at 1:22 a.m. to find Harrell shot in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and took Harrell to UAB where he died.
The preliminary investigation indicates shots were fired by someone in a black vehicle believed to be a Nissan Maxima.
If you know anything about this case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Detective @ 205-297-8459 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
