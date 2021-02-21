Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -After a chilly beginning the remainder of our weekend will be a little warmer with gusty southerly winds this afternoon. These winds will increase moisture ahead of our next round of rain returns during the predawn hours on Monday, followed by the next cold front. Most of the rain will be light and the front will move through the area early tomorrow followed by another break from the rain from Monday night through should be through Wednesday as another ridge of high pressure builds over the region with cooler, drier northwesterly winds behind the front by tomorrow night.