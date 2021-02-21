Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -After a chilly beginning the remainder of our weekend will be a little warmer with gusty southerly winds this afternoon. These winds will increase moisture ahead of our next round of rain returns during the predawn hours on Monday, followed by the next cold front. Most of the rain will be light and the front will move through the area early tomorrow followed by another break from the rain from Monday night through should be through Wednesday as another ridge of high pressure builds over the region with cooler, drier northwesterly winds behind the front by tomorrow night.
A moderating temperature trend will continue through mid-week. We will see a second cold front approaching by Wednesday night with the front passing into Thursday. This system will produce more rain for our area beginning Wednesday night with rain continuing into the beginning of the weekend although some forecast models do indicate the front clearing the area by Friday night providing a brief break before the next storm system approaches.
It should be noted in areas to the north including the Tennessee Valley colder air filtering in behind our second cold front could cause a rain/snow mix late Thursday night. However, any wintry precipitation should become all rain after sunrise Friday with no accumulations expected with the next system approaching from the southwest which may bring more rain chances for the beginning of next weekend.
Finally, minor flooding is forecast to continue across the lower Black Warrior River through this afternoon. The river levels are expected to begin falling later today.
