Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews welcome new baby girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcomed their new baby into the world on Saturday. Sterling Skye Mahomes was born 6lbs 11oz.
It’s been an eventful year for the family as the pregnancy was announced in September and Mahomes has been chasing his second Super Bowl ring.
The East Texas natives announced the gender of the baby back in October after announcing their pregnancy on Sept. 29.
The couple, who have been together since their high school days in Whitehouse, announced the birth on Instagram.
