1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Talladega house fire

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed and another person was injured in a fire early on Saturday.
Officials with Talladega Fire and Rescue say they responded to the 500 block of Court St. N. at approximately 12:12 a.m. on February 20. The fire was heavy in the front of the single-story wooden structure.
One person was found upon arrival and transported by Northstar to Citizens Baptist to be airlifted to UAB.
A witness on the scene said another person was still inside the home. Crews entered through the rear of the structure and ultimately found the person deceased.
The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office was requested and once the fire was extinguished, the investigation was turned over to them in conjunction with Talladega Police and Fire investigators.
