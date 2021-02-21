Federal program aims to vaccinate underserved populations, 2 Alabama clinics selected to participate

“Cahaba Medical Care’s mission for 17 years has been to provide access to exceptional healthcare for our neighbors in rural and urban areas, regardless of their ability to pay. Vaccinations for preventable diseases has been a big part of that service, and we are excited to be a part of this federal program to bring the coronavirus vaccine to our underrepresented patients, who have entrusted their care to us through the years, bringing this pandemic one step closer to its conclusion,” said Dr. John Waits, CEO, Cahaba Medical Care.